Philipe Lins takes on Ion Cutelaba at UFC 299

A light heavyweight matchup is headed to Miami.

Light heavyweight contenders Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba will face off at UFC 299 on March 9 in the Kaseya Center in Miami, multiple sources confirmed with MMA Fighting, Marcel Dorff was first to report the news.

Former PFL heavyweight champion Lins joined UFC in 2020, losing his first two bouts in the promotion. He then dropped down to 205 pounds where he’s won three straight, most recently a unanimous decision win over Maxim Grishin at UFC Vegas 74.

A staple of the UFC’s light heavyweight division since joining the promotion in 2016, Cutelaba flirted with the top 15 once upon a time but has had a tough run of late, dropping three of his past five bouts. Cutelaba did rebound in his most recent outing though, scoring a first round TKO over Tanner Boser at UFC Kansas City.

UFC 299 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera, and will also feature a five-round co-main event fight between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis. The full UFC 299 fight card can be found below.

Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael “Venom” Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Philips

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba