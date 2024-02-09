Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia set for April 20 showdown, Garcia tells fans ‘pray for Devin and his health’

Devin Haney defends his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia on April 20 in the latest big boxing booking.

Haney vs. Garcia takes place in Las Vegas at a venue to be announced. It marks Haney’s first defense of the super lightweight title he captured from Regais Prograis this past December, ESPN.com first reported.

Haney’s win over Prograis made him a two-division champion, adding to the lightweight titles he unified this past year with a pair of wins over George Kambosos, Jr. He is the No. 1 ranked super lightweight and resides within the top 10 of pound-for-pound lists.

Garcia, a former interim WBC lightweight champ, returns to the ring after bounce-back knockout of Oscar Duarte this past December. The result put the 25-year-old star on the right footing after a knockout loss via body shot to Gervonta Davis in a high-profile catchweight blockbuster this past April.

Garcia confirmed the matchup via social media.

“Game 7 this one is for everything… it counts now Devin,” he wrote on Instagram. “This fight for me means everything. This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD podcast ‘I’m coming back for everything in blood,’ I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health. Pray his dad stops this fight. He will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time.”