Michael Bisping sits in for Daniel Cormier for UFC 298 broadcast team

The upcoming UFC 298 broadcast team will look a little different than usual.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping will sit in for Daniel Cormier as part of the commentary team calling the fights from Anaheim, Calif. The rest of the pay-per-view team remains the same with Jon Anik handling play-by-play duties and Joe Rogan handling color commentary alongside Bisping.

Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties for the broadcast.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Friday.

Of course, Bisping has sat in for pay-per-views in the past, often times for international cards where Rogan typically doesn’t travel outside of the United States. He called the fights alongside Cormier and Anik at UFC 286 this past March when the promotion landed in his native England.

UFC 298 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against fast-rising star Ilia Topuria in the main event.

Ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes the co-main event slot as he clashes with Paulo Costa in an important matchup at 185 pounds. The pay-per-view main card also features welterweight prospect Ian Machado Garry taking on Geoff Neal as well as a potential No. 1 contender’s bout at bantamweight with Merab Dvalishvili facing former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo

Middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov are expected to kick off the main card pay-per-view broadcast, which takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim.