UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins results: Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer on point, one fighter misses weight

Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer are ready for battle.

The two ranked middleweights successfully made weight on Friday morning in Las Vegas at UFC Vegas 86’s official weigh-ins. Hermansson, a longtime middleweight contender, tipped the scales at 185 pounds, while up-and-coming prospect Pyfer came in a half-pound heavier, weighing 185.5 pounds for the first main event of his burgeoning UFC career.

Hermansson, 35, has alternated wins and losses over his last seven bouts, defeating the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Chris Curtis, while falling short against Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, Sean Strickland, and most recently Roman Dolidze.

Pyfer, 27, is unbeaten over his UFC run, scoring highlight-reel knockouts of Alen Amedovski, Gerald Meerschaert, and Abdul Razak Alhassan. The Amedovski and Alhassan stoppages earned Pyfer a pair of Performance of the Night post-fight bonuses.

UFC Vegas 86 takes place Saturday, Feb. 10, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre Fili both tipped the scales at 146 pounds for their scheduled three-round bout.

One fighter on the card missed weight, as Ihor Potieria weighed in at 187.5 pounds for his short-notice middleweight debut against Robert Bryczek. Potieria has been fined 20 percent of his purse.

See the UFC Vegas 86 official weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)*

Brad Tavares (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Darrius Flowers (156)**

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)

Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Timothy Cuamba (155)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Bruna Brasil (115.5)

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Zac Pauga (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)

Daniel Marcos (136)** vs. Aoriqileng (136)

*Potieria missed weight by 1.5 pounds and has been fined 20 percent of his purse

**Flowers and Marcos made weight on their second attempts