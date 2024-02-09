Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their junior welterweight title bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.
Lopez vs. Ortiz took place Feb. 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Lopez’s WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.
The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
Nothing to lose.— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
Everything to gain.
A hungry @JamaineOrtizR enters the arena. pic.twitter.com/jDBk7YJioT
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN...— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
THE MOMENT YOU WAITED FOR. pic.twitter.com/ALs2GFWesJ
This is the Greatest Showman pic.twitter.com/CfkF2HiT68— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
Ortiz isn't backing away from Teo's challenge pic.twitter.com/h2WCUSUfiD— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
KEYSHAWN CONFRONTS TEO RINGSIDE ☕️ pic.twitter.com/zDYMtt9V7C— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
"How can I go after a fighter that don't want to fight?" pic.twitter.com/d7ezSawgiq— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
The show goes on ✨ pic.twitter.com/u1VfNIff0V— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024
