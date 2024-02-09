 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
Teofimo Lopez Jr. v Jamaine Ortiz Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their junior welterweight title bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Lopez vs. Ortiz took place Feb. 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Lopez’s WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

