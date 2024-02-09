UFC Vegas 86 preview show: Will Joe Pyfer deliver in biggest spot to date?

The UFC makes one more stop at the APEX on the road to UFC 298 with UFC Vegas 86, and for the third event in a row, the middleweight division gets top billing as veteran Jack Hermansson will look to stop the incredible momentum of DWCS standout Joe Pyfer. Will experience win out, or will the powerful Pyfer make his presence felt in the 185-pound rankings?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Eric Jackman preview Saturday’s event, the main event between Hermansson and Pyfer, and what’s at stake for both fighters. Additionally, they’ll discuss the featherweight co-main event between Dan Ige and Andre Fili, other bouts that stand out in terms of intrigue, the fight that is flying under the radar the most, plus, they’ll answer your questions at the end of the show.

Catch the UFC Vegas 86 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.