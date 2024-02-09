UFC Vegas 86 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 86 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

Hyder Amil vs. Fernie Garcia

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng