UFC Vegas 86 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 86 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.
Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil
Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio
Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells
