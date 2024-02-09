Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says Ilia Topuria has set himself up for Conor McGregor-like ascent

Ilia Topuria believes he is already the best featherweight on the planet.

Belief will no longer be needed if UFC 298 goes the Spaniard’s way next Saturday night at UFC 298. Taking on longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski in the Anaheim, Calif. main event, Topuria can become the fifth featherweight champion in promotional history as well as the first to represent his country. That’s all the proof one needs to solidify the claims Topuria’s made.

It’s been a perfect run to the title thus far for the 27-year-old, boasting an undefeated 14-0 record. Slowly becoming an international superstar of sorts, Topuria has all the skills in the world to support his confidence. So much so that it’s similar to the all-time famous rise of former divisional champion Conor McGregor, says Daniel Cormier.

“[Topuria’s confidence] reminds me of Conor about to fight Jose Aldo,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel (h/t MiddleEasy). “He told you, and he was so sure that he was going to get it done that you knew that if it happened, he would become a star that we’ve never seen in the UFC before or in fighting. So, when it happened, he went to the moon. I feel like Ilia Topuria is setting himself up to have that type of ascent if he can deliver on all of the promises that he is making.”

McGregor wasn’t undefeated in his career overall before he challenged Aldo for the undisputed 145-pound crown at UFC 194 in December 2015. He had run through his UFC featherweight competition with relative ease, however, as he knocked out all but one of his six opponents that led up to his huge Aldo title fight.

Promotionally, Topuria has taken matters into his own hands outside of the UFC’s power. Whether it’s with cinematic social media hype videos or a literal documentary that he says is currently in production, Topuria is out to manifest destiny. Cormier can’t help but be surprised by the welcoming of such pressure.

“It seems like all [Topuria] wants to do is put pressure on himself,” Cormier said. “This dude has now said he’s releasing a movie on becoming the champion of the world, this dude has updated his [social media] bio with another win and he’s now the UFC featherweight champion. This dude has stated he wants to fight in the same stadium where Real Madrid plays football in Spain. This dude has said to anyone that will listen how Alexander Volkanovski can not compete with him. Most people under these circumstances want to release the pressure. Not this dude.”

TOP STORIES

Beef. Ian Machado Garry refuses ‘f***ing idiot’ Rampage Jackson’s podcast invite, Jackson apologizes

Worry. Chael Sonnen questions whether Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will fight at UFC 298

Explainer. ESPN partners with FOX, Warner Bros. on new streaming service: What that means for UFC’s upcoming TV deal

Doubts. Gilbert Burns questions legitimacy of Colby Covington foot injury, if fight is ‘still relevant’

Accident. Thiago Santos reveals ‘mistake’ that led to positive drug test and ended PFL season

Backed. Themba Gorimbo talks The Rock’s career support, believes he’ll be champion in 2024

Clarity. Joe Pyfer lashes out at ‘nerds’ who don’t believe he beat Francis Ngannou’s power punch record

VIDEO STEW

Between the Links.

The Fight That Changed Joe Pyfer’s Life Forever.

Volkanovski vs. Topuria breakdown.

An Aspinall on a tank.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Dana White’s latest update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

MORNING MUSIC

Just one of those days, we’re going to be fine.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Memories.

#OnThisDay, @JonnyBones was pushed to the distance with Dominick Reyes!



Head on over to @UFCFightPass today to catch more action from the legend! pic.twitter.com/QO7X986kwd — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 8, 2024

There you have it.

All while @TheNotoriousMMA living his best life and making



Chandler sitting ☠️



I easily missed 10+ fights from age 30-40 and that’ll burn till I die.

Fight now , don’t wait for someone — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 8, 2024

Onward.

Not the fight we wanted next but it’s the one we have. I can’t complain or moan about it … my best friend is lying in a hospital bed paralysed from the neck down and could only dream to be fighting again. You know I pour my heart in soul into camp regardless of the… — Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) February 8, 2024

An absplosion, you could say. Or you couldn’t. Please couldn’t.

Train your abs for stability, but also for explosion. pic.twitter.com/zPfyZpxIZh — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 8, 2024

Sure, lol.

I want to fight @Cobratate it’s the only one that makes sense — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 9, 2024

Drama.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

James Gallagher (12-2) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3, 1 NC); Bellator 302; March 22

Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1); UFC Atlantic City, March 30

Takayo Hashi (19-8-1) vs. Honoka Shigeta (3-0); Pancrase 341, March 31

Satomi “Sarami” Takano (18-14) vs. Sayako Fujita (8-2); Pancrase 341, March 31

Shizuka Sugiyama (21-7-1) vs. Emiko Raika (13-10-1); Pancrase 341, March 31

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s going to take someone truly special to ever eclipse or even reach the superstardom of McGregor. The sport is still young though so time will tell, but Topuria doesn’t feel like the guy yet... Especially comparatively. McGregor was already a made star before he ever fought for UFC gold. This isn’t the same thing.

Hate to admit it, but Paddy Pimblett is a closer and better comparison in that specific regard.

Happy Friday, all. Enjoy our annual good old-fashioned big U.S. sports weekend. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins at UFC Vegas 86? Jack Hermansson and Dan Ige

Jack Hermansson and Andre Fili

Joe Pyfer and Dan Ige

Joe Pyfer and Andre Fili vote view results 11% Jack Hermansson and Dan Ige (13 votes)

10% Jack Hermansson and Andre Fili (12 votes)

53% Joe Pyfer and Dan Ige (62 votes)

24% Joe Pyfer and Andre Fili (28 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win Super Bowl LVIII San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs vote view results 37% San Francisco 49ers (22 votes)

62% Kansas City Chiefs (37 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.