Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White’s latest update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

While Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler seem to think they are settling their score during International Fight Week, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that he’s hopeful the fight takes place in the fall. Is this update something we should be prepared for, or is this a brilliant swerve by White to keep fans focused elsewhere?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White’s update from Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, how fans have been responding from both sides of the equation, and discusses whether or not this could be a work. Additionally, topics include events at the UFC APEX, the UFC’s upcoming TV deal, what could headline UFC 300 if Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya can’t get done, UFC 298 flying under the radar, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.