Ian Machado Garry refuses ‘f***ing idiot’ Rampage Jackson’s podcast invite, Jackson apologizes

A podcast appearance for Ian Machado Garry turned into an airing of grievances with Rampage Jackson after the ex-UFC champ spoke off the cuff on The MMA Hour.

Jackson claimed Garry turned down an invite to appear on The Jaxxson podcast he co-hosts on YouTube because the Irish UFC welterweight didn’t want to be the butt of any jokes. Jackson called Garry “Ian the cuck,” then asked MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani if several claims made about Garry and his family were true, upon which Helwani corrected him that they weren’t factual.

Garry caught wind of Jackson’s appearance and issued a fiery rebuttal. In an Instagram video, Garry said he planned to appear on Jaxxson but wouldn’t do so any more.

“Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson went on [The MMA Hour] last night and spoke about how I turned down his podcast, because I was afraid of being made fun of,” Garry said on his Instagram story, captured by Blockasset Sports. “I’ve got the c*** on Monday of fight week. I’ve got him in like four days – I’m on his podcast, and he goes on, and calls me a cuck. ‘Ian the cuck’ – he didn’t even know my name, and he’s like asking Ariel, ‘Does his wife really have a boyfriend?’ No, you thick c***.

“No, because you’re believing absolute bollocks and lies from other people. Imagine running a podcast and not knowing who your next guest was. Imagine being that f****** stupid, and then going on Ariel and speaking about it. Well, I can tell you one thing: You’re definitely not having me on now, because you’re a f****** idiot chatting mad s***. Good luck, take care, I wish you nothing but f****** f*** all.”

Ian goes off on Rampage Jackson for talking about him on Ariel Helwani's show days before Ian was due to appear on Rampage's postcast.



Jackson later shot his own video where he said he regretted the mixup with Garry and indicated his comments were meant in jest. The ex-champ also managed to jab his upcoming boxing opponent, longtime rival Shannon Briggs.

“I do feel bad, because he doesn’t know me, he never met me – he probably didn’t even see my fights,” Jackson said. “He doesn’t know my personality, doesn’t know that I’m just joking. But it’s all love, y’all. I love all y’all. Mad respect that gets out there and fights. I’ve got respect and love for everybody but Shannon Briggs. F*** that motherf*****, that chockadee-looking walrus motherf*****.”

Garry was scheduled to face Vicente Luque at UFC 296, but a bout of pneumonia forced him to withdraw from the event. He is now scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 later this month.

Jackson, meanwhile, is scheduled to box Briggs on June 1 in Qatar.