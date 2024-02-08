Lopez vs. Ortiz results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Lopez vs. Ortiz results and more for the junior welterweight fight between Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

In the main event, Teofimo Lopez (19-1) will put his WBO title on the line in the contest. He returns to the ring after capturing the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles against Josh Taylor this past June.

Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1) is a former USBA and NABF lightweight champion. He outpointed Antonio Moran this past September to rebound from a loss to Vasily Lomachenko.

Lightweights Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza will compete in the co-main event.

Check out the Lopez vs. Ortiz results below.

Main event (ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET)

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Undercard

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemis Isom Riley

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales