Between the Links: Conor McGregor returning in the fall? Poirier’s savvy move, UFC Vegas 86

The majority of the MMA fanbase is looking for answers to two questions — what will headline UFC 300, and when is Conor McGregor making his UFC return? On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White says he hopes it happens in the fall, which doesn’t line up to what McGregor and potential opponent Michael Chandler have said recently.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss White’s update on McGregor, why it’s taking so long, and if Chandler should consider moving on since he’s approaching nearly two years out of the octagon. Additionally, topics may include Dustin Poirier’s Hokey Pokey move a week ago ahead of his UFC 299 bout with Benoit Saint Denis, this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 85 fight card, this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 86 event headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer and much more.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew to discuss these topics and more.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.