Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’

UFC 300 still needs a main event, but it doesn’t look like Tom Aspinall will be involved.

Despite rumors swirling that Aspinall could be matched up with UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira, the 30-year-old interim heavyweight champion said he hasn’t been approached about the fight.

That said, Aspinall adds he’s staying ready just in case he’s called to headline the historic card on April 13, because he would definitely like to fight sooner rather than later.

“On my end, I’ve heard nothing so far,” Aspinall said on his TikTok channel. “As I’ve said plenty of times before, I’m not one to turn down fights. I’m not particularly looking for that fight [against Alex Pereira], but if it’s available and they offer it to me, I will take it. I’m ready to fight.”

Aspinall claimed the interim title with a blistering first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich this past November, but his next fight remains rather murky. He’s called for a matchup with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that prevented him from competing this past November.

Jones has made it clear that his return will come against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and nobody else. The UFC has backed that request with plans to book Jones vs. Miocic sometime in 2024.

That leaves Aspinall twisting in the wind, especially considering the long standing rumors that perhaps Jones and Miocic could retire after they eventually clash.

“There’s been a lot of shouts about who I should fight next,” Aspinall said. “I’m ready to fight. Let me know. It’s as simple as that. Let me know who and where.

“I’m like the easiest guy ever to entice to a fight. Every time the UFC has asked me to fight, I said yeah. I’ve never even questioned who, when, where, anything like that. Make me an offer, and it’s highly likely I’ll say yeah.”

Ideally, Aspinall wants to compete at least twice in 2024. But with the UFC schedule quickly filling and fights booked up until April, he might be looking at a summer return.

There’s a good chance, however, that the UFC will return to the U.K. later this year, and that might present Aspinall with the perfect location to defend his title.

“I’d like to have two – two fights is perfect,” Aspinall said. “I think if we can have one around early summer time, and then one the back end of the year, that’s realistic and it’s ideal. Obviously, I’d like to have more, but you’ve got to be realistic about it.

“Twice a year is realistic and definitely doable. So two fights would be perfect.”