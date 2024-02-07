No Bets Barred: Can Joe Pyfer make the leap to contention at UFC Vegas 86?

After a lackluster UFC Vegas 85 card, MMA’s leading promotion returns with yet another middleweight main event in the world’s most famous Apex, this time between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of last weekend’s card and a status check on Flyweight Understan, before diving into yet another Apex card. After all, if the UFC can’t deliver the most fun fights in the world every weekend, we can certainly make them more entertaining by recklessly putting money on them.

Can Joe Pyfer break into the Top-10 and announce himself as a legitimate middleweight threat? Will Dan Ige ever not be a Top-15 featherweight? Just how cooked is Michael Johnson? And how many middleweight fights is too many for one card? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 77 of No Bets Barred.

