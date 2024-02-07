The MMA Hour with Benoit Saint Denis, Corey Anderson, Tim Welch, Randy Brown, Ben Whittaker, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Benoit Saint Denis reflects on the craziness of the past week and previews his UFC 299 showdown against Dustin Poirier.

2:30 p.m.: Randy Brown looks back on his first-round knockout of Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 85.

3 p.m.: Corey Anderson previews his Bellator 302 main event against Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title.

3:30 p.m.: Tim Welch, the longtime coach of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, previews UFC 299’s title rematch against Marlon Vera.

4 p.m.: Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker joins the show following his viral win over Khalid Graidia.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys return to make their best bets of the combat sports weekend.

