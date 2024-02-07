 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Benoit Saint Denis, Corey Anderson, Tim Welch, Randy Brown, Ben Whittaker, and more

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Benoit Saint Denis reflects on the craziness of the past week and previews his UFC 299 showdown against Dustin Poirier.

2:30 p.m.: Randy Brown looks back on his first-round knockout of Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 85.

3 p.m.: Corey Anderson previews his Bellator 302 main event against Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title.

3:30 p.m.: Tim Welch, the longtime coach of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, previews UFC 299’s title rematch against Marlon Vera.

4 p.m.: Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker joins the show following his viral win over Khalid Graidia.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys return to make their best bets of the combat sports weekend.

