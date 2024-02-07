Morning Report: Kevin Lee names Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler as possible return opponents

Kevin Lee believes his retirement wasn’t meant to be.

Less than one year into his life post-combat, "The Mo-Town Phenom" got the itch to return to active competition. Taking to Twitter last week, Lee announced he's getting in "the best shape of my life" ahead of the eventual 28th fight of his career (19-8).

The one-time interim lightweight title challenger's last appearance was supposed to be the launching pad for a successful second stint in the UFC. Unfortunately for Lee, he came up short in 55 seconds when submitted by a Rinat Fakhretdinov guillotine choke this past July. So who could he look to rebound against for his next time out? A rematch of his October 2017 title tilt with Tony Ferguson interests Lee, but so do some other rather notable lightweight stars.

“There’s a couple great fights [I'm interested in],” Lee told MiddleEasy. “Tony Ferguson, maybe the winner or loser of Conor [McGregor] and [Michael] Chandler.

“I’m honestly not focused too much on opponents right now. I think I have a long road ahead of me as far as getting healthy [goes]. Two, getting into shape, and three, signing a contract. Then maybe we can look at location and then talk about opponents. So, it’s far down the road for me to be thinking about opponents.”

Nothing is set in stone in any facet as mentioned by Lee. Hell, the long-awaited McGregor vs. Chandler matchup still isn't even official after what feels like an eternity of build. Ultimately, Lee expects to get something pinned down for the summer.

The 31-year-old has found his best success in the 155-pound lightweight class and strung together a strong five-fight winning streak before his third-round triangle choke defeat to Ferguson. After the Ferguson loss, he struggled to find a solid foundation at either lightweight or welterweight, however. Going forward, he believes it's time to be as disciplined as possible and get back to the stability he had during his rise to title contention as a lightweight.

“It’s a tough cut, it’s always been a tough cut, but I’ve always been able to make it,” Lee said of lightweight. “The only time I wasn’t was for the Charles Oliveira fight, which I came close in but there was a lot of let’s say extenuating circumstances around the whole COVID thing and all that leading up to that fight and that weight cut that got it away. I think I’ve been a little soft about cutting weight over the last couple years. It’s tough, it’s probably the hardest part of the sport but I think it’s absolutely necessary, and especially if I’m gonna be chasing world championships. I have to go through it just like everybody else. We can look and we can say, ‘Oh, we shouldn’t be cutting weight or we should not blah, blah, blah,’ but at the end of the day, we gotta cut weight. If you want to compete, you’re gonna have to cut the weight and that’s what it is for me.

“I can make the weight. That’s where most my success comes from, that’s what my frame is built for and me trying to pack on the pounds and go to 170, not only is it bad for my joints and bad for my knees, it made me slower and it’s just an unsuccessful [attempt].”

In the end, Lee is happy to leave behind welterweight where he last fought but also is glad to have gotten physical proof of how things would turn out for him. Against Fakhretdinov in his first UFC comeback fight, that was just a result he admits could have been avoided.

“In hindsight, it was a dumb fight, it was stupid,” Lee said. “I mean, I knew my knee was torn to shreds the entire time, it was the worst training camp that I ever had. I couldn’t even spar or go hard in the training camp at all. That fight was purely out of pride and ego of me being cut from the UFC, and not on the terms that I would have liked and me kind of getting this opportunity and letting my pride take over and say I would do it. Yeah. in hindsight, it was a terrible decision.”

TOP STORIES

Business. Matt Brown reacts to Dustin Poirier’s ‘misunderstanding’ with UFC, reveals details from past negotiations

Intense. Francis Ngannou promises to take Anthony Joshua’s ‘soul’ next month

Legals. Gina Carano files lawsuit funded by Elon Musk against Disney over firing from ‘The Mandalorian’

Matchmaking. Renato Moicano playing long game for Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘This is chess, not checkers’

Injury. Colby Covington shares foot X-ray, says he went into ‘panic mode’ after first round of UFC 296 loss

VIDEO STEW

Sound & Pound.

Free fights.

UFC Journey: Hermansson vs. Pyfer.

ONE 165 Highlights and BTS.

Throwback.

Aspinall and MVP.

I spy Dana?

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses if Ilia Topuria is now in a must-win situation ahead of Alexander Volkanovski fight at UFC 298.

MORNING MUSIC

Just discovered VUKOVI and I’m in. Solid, fun stuff. Visit my city, please!

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Timeless.

This is still great pic.twitter.com/JUDNOrVu4r — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) February 7, 2024

Dang.

Lightweights.

Should have been champ.

Thompson's Jake Ellenberger, Hendricks and Rory MacDonald stretch of wins was peak Wonderboy. He looked unstoppable. https://t.co/EW4hCKwsDf — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 6, 2024

8 years ago today, Stephen Thompson finished Johny Hendricks in the first round



https://t.co/JTVTuSUPxl — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 6, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bolaji Oki (8-1) vs. Timothy Cuamba (8-1); UFC Vegas 86, Feb. 10

FINAL THOUGHTS

There are multiple, very different reasons that none of those three matchup options should happen. I’ll leave it at that.

A healthy Lee at lightweight is always an interesting thing though. Where does he fit into all of this in 2024?

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who of the three that he mentioned interests you most for Kevin Lee? Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler vote view results 76% Tony Ferguson (60 votes)

6% Conor McGregor (5 votes)

16% Michael Chandler (13 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.