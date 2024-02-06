Heck of a Morning: Is Ilia Topuria now in must-win situation ahead of Alexander Volkanovski fight at UFC 298?

We have certainly seen upcoming UFC title challengers enter a championship fight with a lot of confidence, but Ilia Topuria might be taking things to a whole different level as he feels he will run through longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski with ease at UFC 298 next Saturday? While a victory certainly sets him up for superstardom, what if he doesn’t deliver under the bright lights in Anaheim?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Topuria’s interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, discusses whether or not the challenger has put himself in a must-win situation, and where he goes depending on the result. Additionally, listener topics include the fallout of UFC Vegas 85, Nassourdine Imavov and Renato Moicano’s next moves following their victories, the UFC 300 main event still not being announced, and much more.

