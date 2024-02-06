Video: Dana White joins Peyton Manning, Post Malone in Bud Light commercial for Super Bowl LVIII

Dana White continues to praise Bud Light as the perfect brand partner for the UFC, and he’s going even further to prove that point by appearing in a new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

As part of a new marketing campaign set to launch around the NFL’s biggest game of the year, the UFC CEO shows up alongside musician Post Malone and football legend Peyton Manning in a spot that will air during Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The commercial serves as another watershed moment for the beer brand owned by AB InBev after a rough 2023 saw the company deal with financial losses and calls for a boycott over a marketing campaign that included transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Now Bud Light will return to what made the company so famous during the Super Bowl and that’s presenting a fan-favorite commercial during the game. The new ad features the debut of the “Bud Light Genie” alongside White, Manning and Post Malone.

“It was an absolute blast to be a part of Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercial this year,” White said in a statement. “Anheuser-Busch and the Super Bowl are two of the biggest American brands in the world. The cast, the director and Peyton were fun to work with and it was such an incredible way to kick off my new partnership with AB and Bud Light.”

Bud Light once again became the official beer of the UFC at the start of 2024 after inking a huge multi-year deal work more than $100 million.

White defended the partnership in numerous appearances since signing the deal, saying Bud Light is “right up my alley” when it comes to the “core values” he shares with the brand.

Check out the new Bud Light ad featuring White above, which will also air during the Super Bowl on Sunday from the UFC’s stomping ground in Las Vegas.