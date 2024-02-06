Video: Bruce Buffer introduces Chiefs, 49ers UFC style to kick off Super Bowl week

Bruce Buffer got Super Bowl week kicked off in a big way in Las Vegas.

The longtime UFC cage announcer took center stage on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night. Buffer, with his legendary catchphrases UFC fans are accustomed to as he prepares octagon main events, officially introduced NFC champions the San Francisco 49ers, and defending Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out Buffer’s team intros in the videos below.

The 2023-2024 NFL champions will be crowned this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs punched their ticket with playoff victories over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, while the 49ers picked up wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

The UFC will also have an event this weekend, as they return to their home base of the UFC APEX for UFC Vegas 86, which will be headlined by a middleweight tilt between Jack Hermansson and surging contender Joe Pyfer.