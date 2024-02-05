Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA passion triggers warning to investors about potential for ‘serious injury and death’

Mark Zuckerberg loves MMA, but his passion for the sport resulted in a warning to investors about how that could adversely affect business at Meta.

In a new financial disclosure for 2024, Meta — the parent company to social networks like Facebook and Instagram — addressed potential risk factors to the business, which included a note about Zuckerberg’s increased interest in combat sports. Zuckerberg, 39, started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and eventually MMA when he teased a potential fight against fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg suffered a torn ACL in his knee during training, which likely prompted the warning to investors about how his interest in combat sports could impact the business.

“We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg,” Meta wrote in a financial disclosure sent to investors. “Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death.

“If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations.”

In response to the risk factors listed, Zuckerberg took to Threads with a GIF featuring UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski that said “high risk = high reward.”

Zuckerberg, who serves as Meta CEO as well as the single largest shareholder in the company, has worked with several notable MMA names such as Volkanovski and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya. He was also promoted to blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu training under famed instructor Dave Camarillo.

Zuckerberg spent months teasing a potential fight against Musk as the social media giants kept going back and forth about possibly meeting in the cage. The talks eventually involved UFC CEO Dana White, but the two sides never actually came to an agreement, and Zuckerberg and Musk both pointing fingers at who was to blame over the fight falling apart.

Still, Zuckerberg continued his training, which eventually led to the torn ACL that required him to undergo reconstructive surgery on his leg. That likely knocked him out of the office for several days as he recovered.