The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Rampage Jackson, Ilia Topuria, Renato Moicano, Themba Gorimbo and Teofimo Lopez

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with Fury vs. Usyk new date, Dustin Poirier news, UFC APEX 85 and more.

1:50 p.m.: UFC APEX 85’s Themba Gorimbo reacts to his big win.

2:15 p.m.: Former boxing champ Teofimo Lopez previews his Thursday clash with Jamaine Ortiz.

2:45 p.m.: Former UFC champ Quinton Jackson returns to talk about his boxing match with Shannon Briggs.

3:30 p.m.: UFC APEX 85 co-headliner Renato Moicano reacts to his win over Drew Dober.

4 p.m.: UFC featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria talks about his UFC 298 title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

4:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier talks about the wild week surrounding his UFC 299 fight with Benoit Saint Denis.

5 p.m.: Parlay Boys pick best bets for UFC APEX 86 and more.

