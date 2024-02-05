The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Rampage Jackson, Ilia Topuria, Renato Moicano, Themba Gorimbo and Teofimo Lopez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with Fury vs. Usyk new date, Dustin Poirier news, UFC APEX 85 and more.

1:50 p.m.: UFC APEX 85’s Themba Gorimbo reacts to his big win.

2:15 p.m.: Former boxing champ Teofimo Lopez previews his Thursday clash with Jamaine Ortiz.

2:45 p.m.: Former UFC champ Quinton Jackson returns to talk about his boxing match with Shannon Briggs.

3:30 p.m.: UFC APEX 85 co-headliner Renato Moicano reacts to his win over Drew Dober.

4 p.m.: UFC featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria talks about his UFC 298 title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

4:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier talks about the wild week surrounding his UFC 299 fight with Benoit Saint Denis.

5 p.m.: Parlay Boys pick best bets for UFC APEX 86 and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.