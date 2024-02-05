On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 85

Nassourdine Imavov got it done in the headliner of UFC Vegas 85 with a majority decision victory over Roman Dolidze on Saturday night at the UFC APEX. With the middleweight division being in a very intriguing place at the top, where does Imavov go following his first main event win inside the octagon?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what’s next for Imavov following his first UFC win since September 2022 and whether he will fight someone ranked higher or lower in the rankings.

Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Renato Moicano after his hard-fought decision win over Drew Dober in the co-main event, Randy Brown following his quick knockout victory over Muslim Salikhov, Natalia Silva after picking up the biggest win of her career against Viviane Araujo, along with fellow main card winner Charles Radtke, and more.

