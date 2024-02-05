Morning Report: Sean O’Malley unsure Marlon Vera deserves title shot but it’s ‘biggest fight in the division’

The bantamweight division will hold the first UFC title fight rematch of 2024.

Sean O’Malley’s crowning moment against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 this past August was one of the highlights of the year. The reigning bantamweight champion fulfilled his personally long-expected dream after launching to superstardom through season one of Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2017. Along the way, there was only one setback of the “Sugar Show,” which came opposite Ecuador’s Marlon “Chito” Vera in August 2020.

Vera TKO’d the future champion in round one and went on to remain one of the division’s most violent finishers, but small hiccups prevented him from reaching his own title shot. The biggest of those came in early 2023 when he lost to Cory Sandhagen via a unanimous decision. “Chito,” however, rebounded to get back in the win column the same night that O’Malley became champion as he earned a unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz.

The victory was enough to earn the Ecuadorian a title shot despite the vast talent pool of contenders at 135 pounds, which even surprised Vera’s rival O’Malley.

“I’m honestly surprised that it’s happening in a sense,” O’Malley told Helen Yee. “I didn’t think that he would get to the title shot, and did he really deserve it after his performance over Pedro? I don’t know, but I thought, you know what? It’s time that I take him out. So, here we are and it’s very exciting.”

Success hasn’t been hard to find for Vera (23-8-1) since his O’Malley triumph. The aforementioned mishap against Sandhagen was only one of two losses in his seven bouts since. Ultimately, the loss, injuries to other contenders, and the timing couldn’t have been better for O’Malley to pass Vera by in the Sterling title fight sweepstakes.

Bad blood is certainly present between the two in this upcoming matchup as it was previously. It’s not anywhere near a boil though. Both men have remained composed and confident when speaking about or around each other. From the champion’s perspective, he’s coming to prove a point and get redemption for his only loss in 19 fights.

That alone is enough for the rematch to be worth making as his first title defense, believes O’Malley.

“I think it’s the biggest fight in the division,” O’Malley said. “I think it’s an important fight from what happened the first time. I claimed that I’m undefeated and he claims that he beat me, so now March 9, we get to settle it to see who was right.

“There’s a possibility it does [go the distance]. He’s never been submitted, never been knocked out. He’s very, very durable. I just truly, truly believe that I’m on another level and going to bring a level of performance that the UFC has never even seen. I think I’m gonna hit a level that people will be shocked at, and I’m gonna put on a masterful, beautiful performance.

“We’ve seen ‘Aljo’ get knocked out, but we’ve just never seen ‘Chito’ get finished. That would be extra special,” he concluded.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

A Weili weekend.

An unlikely visit.

Ice, ice, baby.

Snow scuffle.

Victory...?

Night sky.

Lol.

So me and Joshua for the undisputed title March 8? #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/vRCTiMS7km — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 2, 2024

Scrap.

5 weeks. Just Scrap pic.twitter.com/9sDTx0qJFf — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2024

GOAT.

Throwback to my fighting Prime Time!

OSU pic.twitter.com/XerPyjAi5s — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 3, 2024

Interesting...

this year coming soon... ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jb4Fvt7CDh — ぱんちゃん 璃奈 (現在タイの方にいます ) (@panchanrina) February 3, 2024

Re-ignited.

The greatest achievement of your career has been, I don't know, completed by a debutant with 5 days' notice. I'll see you soon and we'll fix that. — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 3, 2024

Movsar Evloev UFC Career

8 Fights 0 Finishes 1 Bonus (FOTN Against Diego Lopes) in 4.5 years



Diego Lopes UFC Career

3 fights 2 Finishes, 3 bonuses in 9 months



You can thank me for making 50k for the first time in your career. https://t.co/9XpbWc4f7u — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 4, 2024

Setback.

Not the outcome we wanted. In a game of inches, I made mistakes, and @renato_moicano_ufc was the better man tonight. Congratulations to him and his team. I feel no shame in putting everything on the line and testing my abilities against the best in the world. — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) February 4, 2024

Fouls.

4 eye pokes

2 head butts

and kicking a downed opponent



What a time to be alive... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 4, 2024

Callout.

Benil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this shit and tag @ufc modafukers — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

Mcgregor im your fan… I used to hate you because the trash talk but you change the game I respect you https://t.co/Y33oOFEgv3 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

Update.

No broken bone. I have to do an MRI as soon as I get back into Canada. It feels like a torn ligament — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 4, 2024

Y.

Bias?

Watching my fight and DC is riding my opponents sack so hard. He said during commentary I don’t defend using skill I use athleticism to escape things. Has he seen my fights?



Shot out to @laura_sanko for always spitting real ❤️‍ #innerGtv #ufc #mma pic.twitter.com/dFHrHRMdrX — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) February 4, 2024

Reaper.

Poor Dan.

Happy Sunday❤️



Here’s a compilation of Daniel Cormier falling over pic.twitter.com/q647v20dz0 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 4, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Hyder Amil (8-0) vs. Fernie Garcia (10-4); UFC Vegas 86, Feb. 10

Ihor Potieria (19-5) vs. Robert Bryczek (17-5); UFC Vegas 86, Feb. 10

Matt Schnell (16-7, 1 NC) vs. Steve Erceg (11-1); UFC Vegas 87, March 2

Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2); UFC 301, May 4

Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1); UFC 301, May 4

FINAL THOUGHTS

The durability of Chito plus two extra rounds really does make the O’Malley rematch more compelling. I still don’t think it’s the best or most exciting title fight that can be made, but it has enough intrigue, obviously.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 92% of 657 total votes answered "No" when asked, "Will the Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denius negotiation story lead to any change in practice from the UFC?"

Thursday: 35% of 227 total votes answered "Roman Dolidze and Drew Dober" when asked, "Who wins this weekend?" Nassourdine Imavov defeated Dolidze via a majority decision in UFC Vegas 85's main event and Renato Moicano defeated Dober via a unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 85's co-main event.

Wednesday: 60% of 724 total votes answered "Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler" when asked, "Which interests you more right now?"

Tuesday: 85% of 508 total votes answered "No" when asked, "Is defeating Tyron Woodley the most impressive thing Jake Paul has done in boxing?"

Monday: 74% of 470 total votes answered "Israel Adesanya" when asked, "Who does Dricus Du Plessis fight first?"

Today’s exit poll:

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.