Video: Charles Radtke demands payment for interviews, gets silence at UFC Vegas 85 presser

Charles Radtke continues to find new ways to push the buttons of his audience.

Fresh off a highlight-reel knockout of Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 85, Radtke used his post-fight presser time for the usual mix of reflection and bravado. Then he took things in an entirely different direction.

“With a knockout like that, you know people are going to be talking, wanting to see more of you,” a reporter asked at the UFC APEX. “How soon do we get you back in that cage? Is there anybody that you would want to match up with?”

“How much money you got?” Radtke replied. “That’s what it is. You guys get these interviews for free. I need to get paid. Let’s go.”

“Up next is....” Radtke added.

Turned out, the answer was...no one. After a long beat of silence, Radtke got off a parting shot to follow up his outrageous demand.

“Good,” the UFC welterweight declared and walked off.

Radtke was on slightly better behavior for his post-victory interview, editing himself slightly for profanity despite dropping at least one curse word following his UFC Vegas 85 win. The 33-year-old fighter publicly apologized for his previous post-fight interview, a profanity-laden tirade after a UFC 293 win that included a homophobic slur.

Radtke is now 2-0 in the octagon and has won his past six fights. But he’s far outpaced others in casting himself as a brash heel who’s ready to vocalize any grievance.

Watch Radtke’s interview and walk-off in the video below, courtesy of Fansided MMA.