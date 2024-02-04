UFC Vegas 85 post-fight show: Reaction to Nassourdine Imavov and Renato Moicano’s big wins

Nassourdine Imavov ended UFC Vegas 85 with a wacky main event victory over Roman Dolidze, and Renato Moicano returned from a long layoff to get his hand raised — and a microphone in his face — in the co-main event against Drew Dober. What were the biggest takeaways from those two performances?

Following the UFC’s most recent Fight Night event on Saturday at the APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Eric Jackman, and Alexander K. Lee react to Imavov’s headlining win, his verbal run-ins with Chris Curtis during and after the fight, the scoring, the illegal knee, and where he goes from his victory in 17 months.

Additionally, they’ll discuss Moicano’s decision victory and post-fight interview, Natalia Silva and Molly McCann’s victories, other standout moments from the card, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 85 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.