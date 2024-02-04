Renato Moicano celebrates 62-year-old father having baby, announces SWAT plans in wild post-fight speech

Renato Moicano loves to steal the show in the cage and do the same afterward when there’s a microphone in front of his face.

The Brazilian dubbed himself “Money Moicano” in a very memorable post-fight interview following his previous fight, and he delivered another unforgettable promo after his latest win over Drew Dober in the UFC Vegas 85 co-main event.

Before UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier could even ask a question, Moicano revealed that he had just become a brother again, celebrating his father having another baby the day before his fight on Saturday.

“My father is 62 years old, and he had a baby yesterday,” Moicano shouted. “I’m telling him tomorrow when I get home, I’m going to get my wife pregnant another time. Because if my f****** father, 62 years old can populate the world, I can too! ‘Money Moicano’ [the third] is coming.”

If that wasn’t enough, Moicano then turned his attention to a future beyond fighting, voicing his desire to help clean up the streets in the U.S.

Moicano currently calls Florida home, training at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. It appears he’s determined to earn citizenship and hopes he’ll eventually join law enforcement once his UFC career is over.

“I love f****** America,” Moicano said. “I’m not American but I will be. My green card is three years, in two years I will be a f****** American. After I’m done with fighting, I will serve as a police officer.

“I want to be on the SWAT team, and I want to f****** kill the bad guys. Make no mistake, there is right, and there is f****** wrong and people are forgetting about that. People are going crazy!

“So that’s why I want more kids, I want people to go to church, I want people to respect the f****** law, because otherwise the greatest country in the world is going to be a third world country. I don’t want that motherf******. Something is wrong in America, and I want motherf****** to fix it right now!.”

After paying homage to his virile father and proclaiming that he wants to take out the bad guys in America, Moicano finally turned his attention back to fighting and his win over Dober. He first blasted an online personality who picked against him in the fight, but then he gave Dober credit as one of the most dangerous men in the UFC.

“I am one of the biggest Drew Dober fans,” Moicano said. “When I was at [145 pounds], I saw that guy knocking other people out and I said ‘I’m glad I’m not at [155]. Today, I just beat the motherf*****. Huge, mad respect for Drew Dober.”

Moicano didn’t get to appear at the post-fight press conference, requiring a trip to a local hospital in Las Vegas to get stitches for a nasty cut that opened after an accident clash of heads in his fight.

Instead, he just went live on his own YouTube channel and continued talking and engaging with fans. He then returned to social media as he awaited treatment in the hospital and even managed to post a photo with Dober following their three-round war.

He also responded to Conor McGregor on Twitter after the Irish superstar offered a word of congratulations to the senior Mr. Moicano as he welcomed another baby.

Mcgregor im your fan… I used to hate you because the trash talk but you change the game I respect you https://t.co/Y33oOFEgv3 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

Moicano also finally got around to what comes next, suggesting a matchup against Beneil Dariush when the UFC returns to Brazil in May.

“Beneil Dariush, see you in Brazil,” Moicano wrote. “If you support ‘Merica, retweet this s*** and tag UFC motherf******.”