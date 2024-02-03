UFC Vegas 85 post-fight bonuses: Molly McCann, Randy Brown each get $50,000 for finishes

Finishers Molly McCann and Randy Brown captured half of the bonuses handed out at UFC Vegas 85 for their highlight-reel finishes at UFC Vegas 85.

McCann and Brown will each take home an additional $50,000 after Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX, the promotion announced afterward. UFC Vegas 85 aired live on ESPN+.

McCann returned to the octagon as a strawweight for a rematch with Diana Belbita on the preliminary card. The U.K. star held a comfortable lead until the first round’s final seconds, when she snatched an armbar that visibly injured the arm of Belbita, who audibly screamed as the joint lock was applied.

Brown starched Muslim Salikhov in the first round with a well-placed right hand at the end of the first round. The welterweight fight was a rebooking of a scheduled UFC 296 meeting that was cancelled when Brown fell ill due to his weight cut.

Capturing the “Fight of the Night” award was the flyweight prelim bout between Charles Johnson and Azat Maksum. Johnson took home a unanimous decision with 29-28 scores across the board. It was Maksum’s first loss as a professional. Both fighters earned $50,000 for their high-action efforts.