‘Someone getting fired tomorrow’: Fighters react to odd judge’s score, weird UFC Vegas 85 main event

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze v Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov (top) and Roman Dolidze (bottom)
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nassourdine Imavov picked up a win on Saturday that was memorable in more ways than one.

For the most part, the French middleweight out-struck and outworked Roman Dolidze over five rounds in the UFC Vegas 85 main event, but a screwy foul – and an even screwier score on one judge’s card – had the fighters watching at home a little confused with what they were seeing.

In Round 4, Imavov landed an illegal kick on Dolidze, a situation that was caused by Dolidze keeping one hand on the mat to maintain his grounded status and make himself an ineligible target. Imavov was docked a point, a decision that had some questioning whether the rule was being enforced correctly. Further discussion was stirred when one judge scored the fight 47-47, which felt wrong given the overall strength of Imavov’s performance.

Aside from the main event, fighters were chattering about Renato Moicano’s latest post-fight victory speech, which covered a number of topics including his 62-year-old father recently having another child and his desire to become a SWAT team member in the U.S.

See the best reactions from social media below.

