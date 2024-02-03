‘Someone getting fired tomorrow’: Fighters react to odd judge’s score, weird UFC Vegas 85 main event

Nassourdine Imavov picked up a win on Saturday that was memorable in more ways than one.

For the most part, the French middleweight out-struck and outworked Roman Dolidze over five rounds in the UFC Vegas 85 main event, but a screwy foul – and an even screwier score on one judge’s card – had the fighters watching at home a little confused with what they were seeing.

In Round 4, Imavov landed an illegal kick on Dolidze, a situation that was caused by Dolidze keeping one hand on the mat to maintain his grounded status and make himself an ineligible target. Imavov was docked a point, a decision that had some questioning whether the rule was being enforced correctly. Further discussion was stirred when one judge scored the fight 47-47, which felt wrong given the overall strength of Imavov’s performance.

Aside from the main event, fighters were chattering about Renato Moicano’s latest post-fight victory speech, which covered a number of topics including his 62-year-old father recently having another child and his desire to become a SWAT team member in the U.S.

Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze

4 eye pokes

2 head butts

and kicking a downed opponent



What a time to be alive... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 4, 2024

47-47 ok ok . Someone getting fired tomorrow … and the 48-46 judge ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024

Damn, I wanted a ruckus to break out #UFCVegas85 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 4, 2024

Herb Dean the ! He Just played the role of ref, guidance counselor and therapist at the same time #MMA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024

What are the rules on a downed opponent!? That hand wasn’t weight bearing. At least i thought it wasn’t — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 4, 2024

I respect that Roman is gonna keep fighting — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 4, 2024

This is why we get rid of this rule all together! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 4, 2024

I dunno.. I kinda expected more from Dolidze coming into this fight.. Imavov really has just shut his whole game down fr



Also wth was with the corner trying to fight Imavov #UFCVegas85 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024

Chris Curtis might have successfully got in Imavov’s head during the break — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024

Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 4, 2024

I love that post fight from Moicano #UFCVegas85 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 4, 2024

Swat Moicano I love it — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 4, 2024

@moicanoufc always delivers in the octagon and on the pay the man! https://t.co/YnuuknwYS1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 4, 2024

He was ranting about everything — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024

This Brazilian has the best interviews — Cheyanne Vlismas (@CheyWarPrincess) February 4, 2024

Money Moicano is only getting his show and win money tonight, at best with this heavy grappling ! Dana calling him Show Money Moicano right now #UFCvegas86 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024

Moicano wanting absolutely nothing to do with Dober on the feet right now after getting rocked early in the 1st... and I don't blame him!! #UFCVegas85 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024

Best of the Rest

Randy Brown KOs Muslim Salikhov

God damnnn... Randy Brown with the lights out right hand!! That was freaking clean



Some of the best hands in the biz #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/s5FsXoMjom — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024

He’s back, all he needed was 1 #UFCVegas85 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024

Randy Brown is starting to find his rhythm . I want to see him in a big fight next . Maybe vs MVP/ Holland winner ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024

Rude Boi just clean with the offensive fundamentals tonight! What a KO! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 4, 2024

Natalia Silva puts on a show against Viviane Araujo

Congrats Natalia Silva — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 4, 2024

Ive been trying to tell yall. Silva’s dope!!! #UFCVegas85 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 4, 2024

Molly McCann gets the win in her strawweight debut

Meatball molly needs a new nickname after that performance #ufcvegas85 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 3, 2024

Molly a fucking savage looked amazing — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 3, 2024

Wow very nice finish by McCann #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/psCDj4P1KZ — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 3, 2024

Charles Johnson upsets the previously undefeated Azat Maksum

Super proud of @InnerGmma. I truly think this kid has the tools to compete with the best guys in his division and he showed it tonight.



Now if he could show me that d'arce defense he used in round one, that would be great.#UFCVegas85 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 3, 2024

Congratulations @InnerGmma

Great performance — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 3, 2024

Man what a fight a straight dog congrats to Johnson — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 3, 2024

Big win for Johnson — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 3, 2024

I think 29-28 for Johnson. What a good fight for both of them #ufcvegas — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 3, 2024

Themba Gorimbo scores a 32-second knockout

Brooo!! I went to get some water and the fights over?! Nasty finish! #UFCVegas85 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 3, 2024

Wowwwww excellent finish. Happy for him. Crazy story — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 3, 2024