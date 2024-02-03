‘Someone getting fired tomorrow’: Fighters react to odd judge’s score, weird UFC Vegas 85 main event

Nassourdine Imavov picked up a win on Saturday that was memorable in more ways than one.
For the most part, the French middleweight out-struck and outworked Roman Dolidze over five rounds in the UFC Vegas 85 main event, but a screwy foul – and an even screwier score on one judge’s card – had the fighters watching at home a little confused with what they were seeing.
In Round 4, Imavov landed an illegal kick on Dolidze, a situation that was caused by Dolidze keeping one hand on the mat to maintain his grounded status and make himself an ineligible target. Imavov was docked a point, a decision that had some questioning whether the rule was being enforced correctly. Further discussion was stirred when one judge scored the fight 47-47, which felt wrong given the overall strength of Imavov’s performance.
Aside from the main event, fighters were chattering about Renato Moicano’s latest post-fight victory speech, which covered a number of topics including his 62-year-old father recently having another child and his desire to become a SWAT team member in the U.S.
See the best reactions from social media below.
Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze
4 eye pokes— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 4, 2024
2 head butts
and kicking a downed opponent
What a time to be alive...
47-47 ok ok . Someone getting fired tomorrow … and the 48-46 judge !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024
Damn, I wanted a ruckus to break out #UFCVegas85— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 4, 2024
Herb Dean the ! He Just played the role of ref, guidance counselor and therapist at the same time #MMA— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024
What are the rules on a downed opponent!? That hand wasn’t weight bearing. At least i thought it wasn’t— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 4, 2024
I respect that Roman is gonna keep fighting— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 4, 2024
This is why we get rid of this rule all together!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 4, 2024
I dunno.. I kinda expected more from Dolidze coming into this fight.. Imavov really has just shut his whole game down fr— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024
Also wth was with the corner trying to fight Imavov #UFCVegas85
Chris Curtis might have successfully got in Imavov’s head during the break— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024
Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober, delivers another wild speech
Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 4, 2024
I love that post fight from Moicano #UFCVegas85— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 4, 2024
Swat Moicano I love it— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 4, 2024
More of Moicano!!! #UFCVegas85— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 4, 2024
@moicanoufc always delivers in the octagon and on the pay the man! https://t.co/YnuuknwYS1— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 4, 2024
He was ranting about everything— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024
This Brazilian has the best interviews— Cheyanne Vlismas (@CheyWarPrincess) February 4, 2024
Potty mouth #UFCVegas85— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 4, 2024
Money Moicano is only getting his show and win money tonight, at best with this heavy grappling ! Dana calling him Show Money Moicano right now #UFCvegas86— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024
Moicano wanting absolutely nothing to do with Dober on the feet right now after getting rocked early in the 1st... and I don't blame him!! #UFCVegas85— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024
Best of the Rest
Randy Brown KOs Muslim Salikhov
God damnnn... Randy Brown with the lights out right hand!! That was freaking clean— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 4, 2024
Some of the best hands in the biz #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/s5FsXoMjom
Holy smokes!— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 4, 2024
My Jamaican brother let’s gooo!
#UFCVegas85
He’s back, all he needed was 1 #UFCVegas85— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 4, 2024
HOLY!!! DAMNNN!! RANDY BROWN!! #UFCVegas85— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 4, 2024
Randy Brown is starting to find his rhythm . I want to see him in a big fight next . Maybe vs MVP/ Holland winner !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2024
Rude Boi just clean with the offensive fundamentals tonight! What a KO!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 4, 2024
Natalia Silva puts on a show against Viviane Araujo
Congrats Natalia Silva— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 4, 2024
Ive been trying to tell yall. Silva’s dope!!! #UFCVegas85— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 4, 2024
Molly McCann gets the win in her strawweight debut
I’m team @MeatballMolly— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 3, 2024
Redemption is beautiful— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 3, 2024
Congratulations @MeatballMolly
Meatball molly needs a new nickname after that performance #ufcvegas85— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 3, 2024
Molly a fucking savage looked amazing— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 3, 2024
Lean, mean, Molly McCann!! #UFCVegas85— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 3, 2024
Wow very nice finish by McCann #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/psCDj4P1KZ— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 3, 2024
Charles Johnson upsets the previously undefeated Azat Maksum
Super proud of @InnerGmma. I truly think this kid has the tools to compete with the best guys in his division and he showed it tonight.— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 3, 2024
Now if he could show me that d'arce defense he used in round one, that would be great.#UFCVegas85
Congratulations @InnerGmma— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 3, 2024
Great performance
Man what a fight a straight dog congrats to Johnson— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 3, 2024
Big win for Johnson— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 3, 2024
I think 29-28 for Johnson. What a good fight for both of them #ufcvegas— Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 3, 2024
Themba Gorimbo scores a 32-second knockout
Brooo!! I went to get some water and the fights over?! Nasty finish! #UFCVegas85— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 3, 2024
Wowwwww excellent finish. Happy for him. Crazy story— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 3, 2024
Bravo themba— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 3, 2024
