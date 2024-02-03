UFC Vegas 85 video: Charles Radtke takes shot at Colby Covington after delivering brutal first-round knockout

Charles Radtke added a highlight reel knockout to his resume with an impressive win at UFC Vegas 85.

The always outspoken welterweight had designs on landing his left hook all night long on opponent Gilbert Urbina and once he found his target, there was no stopping him. Radtke nearly scored a finish with an early left hand landed but Urbina managed to survive.

A few moments later, Radtke unleashed another huge left hook that snapped Urbina’s head around in a violent motion as he crumbled to the canvas in a heap. A couple more punches followed but the referee definitely saw enough to stop the contest with the end coming at 4:47 in the first round.

“I slept him,” Radtke said afterwards. “He can’t even stand up in here after the fight. For all those people that keep putting me as the underdog, my boys in the back made some money tonight.”

When the fight started, Urbina attempted to step up a lead jab to use his length as an advantage but he struggled to stay out of Radtke’s range. Before long, Radtke was marching forward and looking for an opening to let loose that devastating left hand.

With Urbina on his back foot, Radtke clipped him with the punch that resulted in a knockdown but the following flurry didn’t end the fight. Once Urbina got back to his feet again, Radtke knew it was just a matter of time before he would find another opening.

Sure enough with Urbina on the retreat, Radtke launched that left hook that landed flush on the jaw. Urbina just crumbled to the canvas with Radtke moving to 2-0 in the UFC with the win.

After touting teammate Belal Muhammad as the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division, Radtke took aim at former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in his post-fight interview.

“I’ve just got let everybody know that 170 looks like s*** right now but I’m in the division to make it great again,” Radtke said. “Colby Covington, you still suck.”