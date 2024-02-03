UFC Vegas 85 video: Molly McCann pops Diana Belbita’s arm with nasty buzzer-beating submission

Molly McCann’s strawweight debut fittingly ended with her winning in a way she never had before.

The British standout scored the first submission win of her career at UFC Vegas 85, needing almost every second of the opening round to set up a fight-ending armbar that forced a tap from Diana Belbita.

Watch the slick armbar below.

IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND ONE!



Molly McCann wins in her strawweight debut #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/C5Rnz0ayRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2024

The official time of the stoppage was 4:59 of Round 1.

McCann dominated much of the action early on and went all out for a finish with time ticking away. After landing heavy ground shots on Belbita, McCann transitioned to the armbar and caused Belbita’s limb to pop as she signaled her submission.

Molly McCann forces the tap with one second left in the first round #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/GT9OPUW2yv — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 3, 2024

With her first submission win and her first strawweight win, McCann snaps a two-fight skid. Both of her previous losses came via submission techniques that targeted the arm. She improves her overall UFC record to 7-5.

Belbita loses her second straight fight and has now lost three of her past four. This is also her second loss to McCann, who defeated Belbita via unanimous decision in a flyweight bout at UFC Boston in October 2019.