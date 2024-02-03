 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 85 video: Themba Gorimbo shouts out The Rock after thunderous 32-second knockout of Pete Rodriguez

By Mike Heck
Themba Gorimbo only needed 32 seconds to get his first UFC finish.

Gorimbo faced Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85 event at the APEX. As Rodriguez was throwing a left hand, Gorimbo countered with a super fast right hand over the top that echoed throughout the building and dropped his opponent. Gorimbo followed up with some ground-and-pound before the fight was waved off via TKO in the opening frame.

It was also revealed by the commentary team that Gorimbo envisioned a first-round knockout, and he certainly delivered with his first finish in nearly three years.

Following the victory, Gorimbo shouted out Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” who has formed a relationship with the UFC welterweight, buying him a home in Florida and offering a sponsorship deal through Johnson’s ZOA Energy company. Gorimbo then predicted he would become welterweight champion by the end of the year.

Rodriguez is now 1-2 in the UFC with a pair of first-round stoppage losses, with his lone win coming via knockout against Mike Jackson.

