 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze v Imavov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 85 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Dolidze vs. Imavov took place Feb. 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) collided in the UFC Vegas 85 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For a full round-by-round account of the main event, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting