Watch Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 85 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.
Dolidze vs. Imavov took place Feb. 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) collided in the UFC Vegas 85 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
The time for our main event is NOW @RomanDolidzeUFC vs @Imavov1#UFCVegas85 is LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/klSBQA618J— UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2024
Who ya got?!— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 4, 2024
#8 Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov #11
[ LIVE @Sportsnet & @TVASports | #UFCVegas85 ] pic.twitter.com/IGlIkuZq8a
WE GOT BAD BLOOD AT THE APEX #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/2w8VjNAG4j— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 4, 2024
this is EXACTLY why the rule needs to go. this should be LEGAL all the time. #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/4tIwu67iYA— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 4, 2024
A battle from the very first round @Imavov1is leaving tonight's #UFCVegas85 main event with the victory! pic.twitter.com/fB5cxU52kb— UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2024
For a full round-by-round account of the main event, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
