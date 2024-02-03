Watch Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 85 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Dolidze vs. Imavov took place Feb. 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) collided in the UFC Vegas 85 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

WE GOT BAD BLOOD AT THE APEX #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/2w8VjNAG4j — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 4, 2024

this is EXACTLY why the rule needs to go. this should be LEGAL all the time. #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/4tIwu67iYA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 4, 2024

A battle from the very first round @Imavov1is leaving tonight's #UFCVegas85 main event with the victory! pic.twitter.com/fB5cxU52kb — UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2024

