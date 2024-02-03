UFC Vegas 85 live blog: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

This is the UFC Vegas 85 live blog for Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov, the middleweight headliner for Saturday’s Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Dolidze returns to the octagon after nearly a year away in hopes of getting back on track. After a breakout 2022 campaign where he went 3-0 with three finishes, he faced past title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in March 2023 and was on the wrong end of a still-debated unanimous decision. and is currently ranked No. 12 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Imavov, meanwhile, looks for his first victory in 17 months as he makes his first appearance of the year. Following a victory at UFC Paris in front of a home crowd against Joaquin Buckley in September 2022, he went on to lose a five-round decision to now-former champ Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 67 in January 2023. He then fought Strickland’s teammate, Chris Curtis, to a no-contest at UFC 289 following an accidental clash of heads.

Check out the UFC Vegas 85 main event live blog below.