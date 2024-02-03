UFC Vegas 85 live blog: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

This is the UFC Vegas 85 live blog for Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober, the lightweight co-main event on Saturday at the APEX in Las Vegas.

A winner of three of his past four, Moicano looks to make another jump up the lightweight rankings. “Money” returns to the octagon after missing all of 2023 due to injury, but he generated a ton of buzz after his first-round submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281, cutting a memorable post-fight victory promo with Joe Rogan.

Dober enters the bout with four stoppage wins in his five most recent outings, which include knockouts of Bobby Green and Terrance McKinney. In his most recent appearance, he bounced back from his loss to Matt Frevola at UFC 288 with an opening round TKO win over Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 80 this past October.

Check out the UFC Vegas 85 co-main event live blog below.