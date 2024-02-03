Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rescheduled to May 18, promoter threatens $10 million fine for pullout

The highly anticipated heavyweight title unifier between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has a new date.

During a special breaking news edition of The MMA Hour, Saudi Arabia royal adviser – and Fury vs. Usyk promoter – Turki Alalshikh announced the fight will now take place on May 18. As an incentive, Alalshikh said if either fighter withdraws from the date, they will forfeit $10 million of their purse for the fight.

Both Fury and Usyk appeared on the special show and agreed to the new date.

The fight’s location remains the same, with Fury and Usyk set to clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh said the Feb. 17 event planned to host the heavyweight fight will not take place.

The bout will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, while Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) holds the WBC title.

The fight originally was scheduled for Feb. 17, but Fury suffered a bad cut in training and was forced to withdraw. Video released after the news appeared to show Fury cut by an elbow while sparring in the ring.

Early on, there was talk that Usyk could remain on the card and face mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic. But Saudi Arabia royal adviser Turki Alalshikh later announced Fury vs. Usyk “will be rescheduled at a later date and tickets will be refunded to the public.”

Fury’s previous opponent, former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, quickly reacted to the news by proposing his March 8 fight with Anthony Joshua be for the unified title.