The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Saturday’s special breaking news edition of the show, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. UK time.

Heavyweight boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will appear on the program alongside Saudi Arabia royal adviser Turki Alalshikh to discuss the postponing of Fury vs. Usyk, next steps, and much more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.