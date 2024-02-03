UFC Vegas 85 Results: Dolidze vs. Imavov

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 85 results for the Dolidze vs. Imavov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov face off in a battle of middleweight contenders. Dolidze hopes to rebound after a loss to Marvin Vettori this past March, while Imavov also looks to get back on track following a winless 2023 that saw him fall short against Sean Strickland then fight to a no-contest against Chris Curtis.
Check out the UFC Vegas 85 results below. Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson
Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez
Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder
Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Landon Quinones vs. MarQuel Mederos
