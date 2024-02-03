UFC Vegas 85 Results: Dolidze vs. Imavov

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 85 results for the Dolidze vs. Imavov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov face off in a battle of middleweight contenders. Dolidze hopes to rebound after a loss to Marvin Vettori this past March, while Imavov also looks to get back on track following a winless 2023 that saw him fall short against Sean Strickland then fight to a no-contest against Chris Curtis.

Check out the UFC Vegas 85 results below. Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Landon Quinones vs. MarQuel Mederos

Thomas Peterson vs. Jamal Pogues