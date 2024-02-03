 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 85 Results: Dolidze vs. Imavov

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
UFC Fight Night &amp; Road to UFC Official Weigh-in
Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 85.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 85 results for the Dolidze vs. Imavov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov face off in a battle of middleweight contenders. Dolidze hopes to rebound after a loss to Marvin Vettori this past March, while Imavov also looks to get back on track following a winless 2023 that saw him fall short against Sean Strickland then fight to a no-contest against Chris Curtis.

Check out the UFC Vegas 85 results below. Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Landon Quinones vs. MarQuel Mederos

Thomas Peterson vs. Jamal Pogues

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting