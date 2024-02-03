UFC Vegas 85 predictions

The march to UFC 298 begins with the first of two APEX cards that are light on star power, but could help to shape the middleweight contender picture in the coming months.

Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov headline Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85 event, with both looking to get back in the win column and make a statement at 185 pounds. Dolidze is coming off of a loss to one-time title challenger Marvin Vettori that snapped a four-fight win streak, while Imavov hopes for a more fruitful 2024 campaign after going winless in 2023.

Both middleweights enter the main event with numbers next to their names, but how much can either improve their ranking in what is quickly becoming one of MMA’s most intriguing divisions?

In the co-main event, the matchmakers deliver a fan favorite clash between lightweight veterans Renato Moicano and Drew Dober. “Money Moicano” makes his first appearance since his epic post-victory speech at UFC 281 in New York 14 months ago, while Dober looks to add to his impressive collection of Fight Night bonuses.

Also on the main card, Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov meet in a welterweight bout rescheduled from UFC 296, flyweight sensation Natalia Silva goes for her fifth straight win when she takes on Viviane Araujo, undefeated middleweight Aliaskhab Khizriev fights Makhmud Murodov, and welterweights Gilbert Urbina and Charlie Radtke look to make a name for themselves in the opener.

What: UFC Vegas 85

Where: UFC APEX in Las Vegas

When: Saturday, Feb. 3. The seven-fight preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by a six-fight main card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

(Numbers in parentheses indicate standing in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings)

Roman Dolidze (12) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (T14)

This should be a fun one!

As much as we tend to criticize the middleweight division for hosting some of MMA’s least aesthetically pleasing bouts, I think the matchmakers got it right with this one. Roman Dolidze has one of the nastiest mean streaks at 185 pounds and Nassourdine Imavov has looked like a contender when he hits that flow state.

This contrast of styles should gel well too, with Dolidze looking to bulldoze Imavov early and Imavov taking his time to set up his dangerous range striking. The fact that this fight is the first five-rounder for Dolidze is cause for concern.

We saw the hard-hitting Georgian run out of steam in his most recent fight against Marvin Vettori, but I’m guessing that was a learning experience for Dolidze and his squad. If he can extend his gas tank or at least learn to conserve his energy better, his ability to land impactful shots should give him the edge against Imavov.

I’m leaning towards Dolidze to win a competitive decision.

Pick: Dolidze

Renato Moicano (14) vs. Drew Dober

Speaking of fun fights, we could have two quality bangers closing out Saturday’s festivities.

Putting Money Moicano in the cage with Drew Dober is a no-brainer, the only question being whether we get a three-round Fight of the Night contender or a highlight-reel finish. Moicano loves to strike and find a finish on the ground, while Dober is here to add to extend his UFC lightweight knockout record to 10. Someone isn’t making it to the final bell.

Moicano should be able to mix it up more with his long legs and his expert grappling, but I’ve often said that Dober’s one-punch KO capability is a cheat code that can carry him to a win even against opponents with superior technique on paper (just ask Bobby Green). He could struggle early, but as long as Dober is on his feet, I like his chances of landing a decisive strike.

Look for Moicano to give Dober plenty of headaches early on before getting walloped in Round 2.

Pick: Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov had to wait a few months to get in the cage after their UFC 296 encounter was postponed. Now it’s time to see how comes out on top in this chess match.

Both welterweights are well-rounded, with Brown more inclined to wrestle and Salikhov having shown he can stifle a number of different styles. Brown’s size will be a factor here as Salikhov looks for opportunities to open up with his striking while avoiding Brown’s counter-striking.

I can’t help but factor in age here as Salikhov is a few months away from his 40th birthday, making him about six years older than Brown with an extensive history in competitive martial arts. Even if Salikhov threatens early, can he outlast Brown for 15 minutes or keep up the pace without Brown putting him down?

It’s been a while since Brown has ended a fight inside the distance, but I think he can wear Salikhov down before taking the fight to the ground and finishing with a choke.

Pick: Brown

Viviane Araujo (11) vs. Natalia Silva (15)

Viviane Araujo is a solid test for any up-and-coming flyweight, which is the perfect situation for Natalia Silva.

Undefeated in 10 straight fights dating back to December 2017, Silva has made a rapid climb up the charts with a crowd-pleasing standup style and a strong ground game. She looks for offense from all angles, rarely just firing a single, straight punch, and her speed gives her a leg up on most 125ers.

Araujo is always a threat to grind her way to a victory, but she’s going to have a difficult time figuring Silva out. The 37-year-old is at her best fighting at a more methodical pace, something the active and agile Silva won’t allow. She may want to emphasize her wrestling and grappling here, though I’m not sure even that will be enough to slow Silva.

If Silva wants Araujo’s spot in the rankings, she’ll have to work for it. Nothing we’ve seen of Silva’s UFC career thus far makes us think that we should doubt her.

Pick: Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Yes, Aliaskhab Khizriev is another powerful wrestler from Russia. You got a problem with that?

It’s no secret that Khizriev will look to take the taller Makhmud Muradov down as soon as possible. Muradov might be able to wrestle with Khizriev, but he can definitely stand and strike with him, so that should be the Uzbek fighter’s preferred path. On his back, Muradov has a lot less options to make this fight uncomfortable for Khizriev.

One concern for Khizriev is that he’s a little too willing to stand and trade, which makes sense since he has a sturdy chin and some natural pop to work with. However, being too adventurous could cost Khizriev, so I’d like to see him go full Khabib here and tackle Muradov at the first sign of trouble.

Khizriev will eventually run into more sturdy defense in the middleweight division, but Muradov isn’t the man to hand Khizriev his first defeat. I have Khizriev finishing via ground-and-pound or submission in the second.

Pick: Khizriev

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke

Gilbert Urbina looked like a new man in his UFC welterweight debut, sporting a tighter physique in addition to a more measured approach to offense. We’ll see how long his patience lasts against the aggressive Charlie Radtke.

It behooves Radtke to close the distance and get in Urbina’s face from the opening bell. If Radtke can frustrate Urbina, it might bring out some of the Ultimate Fighter 29 cast member’s less favorable tendencies. Which is to say, Radtke should try make this fight as dumb as possible.

I tend to favor the pressure of Radtke over Urbina, who isn’t a particularly effective counter-striker at this stage of his career. It’s entirely possible that Urbina neutralizes Radtke’s plan if he can control the range, but I’m not sold on Urbina’s distance striking just yet. Should the fight go to the ground, it will become a battle of wills and whoever has the better cardio.

I’m predicting a Radtke victory and, hopefully, a more composed post-fight victory speech this time around.

Pick: Radtke

Preliminaries

Diana Belbita def. Molly McCann

Azat Maksum def. Charles Johnson

Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez

Blake Bilder def. Jeong Yeong Lee

Julija Stoliarenko def. Luana Carolina

Landon Quinones def. MarQuel Mederos

Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen