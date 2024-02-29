Watch Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia face off in Los Angeles after unhinged presser

LOS ANGELES — Watch the latest faceoff between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia from Thursday’s press conference at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is boxing’s former undisputed lightweight champion and the current WBC super lightweight champion, as well as the No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, according to Ring Magazine. He defends his title against former WBC interim lightweight champion Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After previous stops on The MMA Hour and in New York City, the duo’s week-long press tour ended with an unhinged press conference in The Golden State that saw the two fighters — and their extended families — argue back and forth over a variety of topics and controversies.

Check out the final faceoff of this week’s Haney vs. Garcia press tour above.

Thursday’s full press conference can be watched below.