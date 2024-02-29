Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy title fight added to Bellator Belfast on March 22

Patricio Pitbull is wasting no time on the sidelines.

After having two bouts cancelled on the PFL vs. Bellator card this past weekend, the Bellator featherweight champion has agreed to defend his belt against Jeremy Kennedy at the upcoming show in Belfast, Ireland, on March 22, the company announced Thursday.

Bellator Belfast is headlined by Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore for the vacant light heavyweight title at the SSE Arena.

Pitbull (35-7) was scheduled to face 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo in Saudi Arabia, before agreeing to meeting PFL runner-up Gabriel Braga on a week’s notice following Pinedo withdrew. Braga, however, pulled out from the match hours before the weigh-ins.

The Brazilian veteran hasn’t defended his title since October 2022, going 1-2 since. Pitbull defeated then-RIZIN champion Kleber Koike in a non-title bout in Japan prior to back-to-back defeats to Sergio Pettis — failing to win the Bellator bantamweight gold — and a short-notice clash with Chihiro Suzuki at RIZIN this past July.

Kennedy (19-3, 1 NC) was booked to face James Gallagher on the Belfast event, but has now been promoted to a championship contest.

The Canadian talent, who won his past three in Bellator over Emmanuel Sanchez, Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho, went 3-1 during his UFC run between 2016 and 2018, parting ways with that company following a defeat to Alexander Volkanovski.