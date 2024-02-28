The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Matt Riddle in studio, Claressa Shields, Dave Feldman, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show.

1:15 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal joins us to talk about this weekend’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card featuring Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

1:45 p.m.: Claressa Shields discusses her big win at PFL vs. Bellator and what comes next.

2:05.: Matt Riddle stops by in studio to discuss his WWE and UFC careers and what he’s up to now.

3:00 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

3:40 p.m.: BKFC President Dave Feldman joins to discuss the latest news for his promotion.

4:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys talk best bets for UFC Vegas 87 and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.