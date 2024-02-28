 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Matt Riddle in studio, Claressa Shields, Dave Feldman, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show.

1:15 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal joins us to talk about this weekend’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card featuring Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

1:45 p.m.: Claressa Shields discusses her big win at PFL vs. Bellator and what comes next.

2:05.: Matt Riddle stops by in studio to discuss his WWE and UFC careers and what he’s up to now.

3:00 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

3:40 p.m.: BKFC President Dave Feldman joins to discuss the latest news for his promotion.

4:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys talk best bets for UFC Vegas 87 and more.

