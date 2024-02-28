No Bets Barred: Can all five undefeated prospects keep their 0s at UFC Vegas 87?

UFC Mexico City is in the books and that means it’s back to the APEX as UFC Vegas 87 goes down this Saturday, headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a recap of UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator before turning their attention back to the APEX. Can all five undefeated prospects on the card stay that way? Is Eryk Anders being a massive betting favorite a huge trap? Will Alex Perez and/or Matt Schnell pull out before Saturday? Plus, some fun facts about Suriname! All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 80 of No Bets Barred.

