Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios no longer expected at UFC Vegas 87 on Saturday

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios won’t fight at UFC Vegas 87 after all.

The bantamweight matchup originally scheduled for UFC Mexico City was scrapped at the last minute after Rosas fell ill and his team decided to pull him from the fight. Not long after the fight was cancelled, UFC officials announced plans to rebook the fight one week later at UFC Vegas 87 with UFC CEO Dana White saying the matchup would take place at a catchweight so Rosas and Turcios wouldn’t have to endure another severe weight cut.

Unfortunately, those plans have now been scrapped.

Rosas and Turcios will no longer fight at UFC Vegas 87 with UFC officials confirming the change of plans to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news.

While the fight has been pulled from UFC Vegas 87, there’s no word yet if Rosas and Turcios may get rebooked again for a later date.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars in Rosas after he signed with the promotion when he was only 17-years-old and debut after turning 18. So far, Rosas has gone 2-1 in the UFC and he was looking for a third win until an illness forced him to drop out of the UFC Mexico City card.

As for Turcios, the former Ultimate Fighter winner also boasts a 2-1 record in his UFC career but it remains to be seen if he’ll end up facing Rosas at a later date or wait for the promotion to find him a different opponent instead.

UFC Vegas 87 moves forward on Saturday with heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev headlining in a five-round fight.