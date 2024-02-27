UFC Vegas 87 loses 2 fights, replacements step in for 2 more bouts

The upcoming UFC Vegas 87 card on Saturday has undergone several changes just days ahead of the event.

UFC officials announced the moves on Tuesday with two fights cancelled and two more fights saved with last minute replacement opponents.

In the featherweight division, Brendon Marotte has been forced out of his fight with Mohammad Yahya and as a result the bout has been pulled from the card.

Meanwhile, Josefine Knutsson has also been removed from her scheduled fight against Julia Polastri and that matchup has been pulled from the card. Polastri will now replace an injured Shauna Bannon and face Stephanie Luciano on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card headlined by Rose Namajunas against Amanda Ribas on March 23.

Due to visa issues, Joel Alvarez was removed from his lightweight fight with Ludovit Klein and now Contender Series veteran AJ Cunningham will replace him on Saturday’s card.

As previously reported by MMA Fighting, Benardo Sopai will step in as a replacement to face Vinicius Oliveira after Yanis Ghemmouri was removed from the card.

UFC Vegas 87 now stands at 11 fights with heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruk and Shamil Gaziev meeting in the five-round main event.