Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have heated faceoff ahead of April title fight

NEW YORK CITY — Watch the first faceoff between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia from Tuesday’s press conference at the Palladium in Times Squre.

Haney (31-0) is the current WBC super lightweight and the No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to Ring Magazine. He will defend his title against Garcia (24-1) on April 20 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After a fairly standard press conference from the two fighters that saw them jaw back and for with one another to build the fight, things got really heated when it came time for the first faceoff, with Garcia shouting expletives in Haney’s face and becoming increasingly more animated with Haney and his entourage. For his part, Haney mostly kept his cool, though he also had some choice words for Garcia and his team as well.

Check out the heated exchange between the two boxers above.