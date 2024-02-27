Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke fight card with Jake Paul in co-main event

The full card supporting Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul on Saturday in Puerto Rico has now been revealed.

The event headlined by Serrano will give the multi-time women’s champion a chance to compete at home for the first time in nearly three years. Paul, who serves as Serrano’s promoter under his Most Valuable Promotions banner, will step into the co-main event slot for his 10th professional fight as he takes on another experienced boxer in his latest endeavor.

Serrano will clash with Nina Meinke in the main event with the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO and Ring featherweight world titles going up for grabs. The 12-round fight will feature three-minute rounds — a condition that Serrano has insisted upon with many sanctioning bodies still making women fight for two minute rounds.

In the co-main event, Paul looks for his third straight win following the only loss during his pro career in a split decision to Tommy Fury in 2023. After scoring a vicious first-round knockout over Andre August this past December, Paul returns against Ryan Bourland, who holds a 17-2 record with six knockouts on his record.

The card will also feature the pro debut for 17-year-old Javon “Wanna” Walton, who is best known for his role as Ashtray on the Emmy winning HBO series Euphoria. Long before he was an actor, Walton started training boxing under his father when he was just 4 years old and now he’s set to make his professional debut on Saturday.

Walton clashes with 32-year-old Joshua Torres in a featured bout on the main card.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday night’s card from Puerto Rico with the event airing live on DAZN with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET

MAIN EVENT: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

CO-MAIN EVENT: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Javon “Wanna” Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

PRELIMS

Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Pedro Marquez vs. Brandon Valdes

Omar Pacheco vs. Christopher Ortiz

Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera