Heck of a Morning: Will Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira actually happen following PFL vs. Bellator?

The PFL vs. Bellator event and UFC Mexico City fight card both took place on Saturday outside the U.S., and both delivered some exciting action — both in and out of the cage. But which card won the weekend overall, and what will be talked about more throughout the year?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his reaction to both cards, the pros and cons from the PFL’s return to pay-per-view, how Francis Ngannou fits into things and if he’ll actually compete in an MMA bout against main event winner Renan Ferreira, and more. Additionally, listener questions include where Brian Ortega goes from his comeback win against Yair Rodriguez, who Alexandre Pantoja could fight at UFC 301, Alexander Volkanovski’s future and if it could include a lightweight move, Ilia Topuria’s first title defense, Nate Diaz teasing he wants UFC return at The Sphere, and more.

