Video: Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua transform into video game characters in epic promo for upcoming fight

With a name like “Knockout Chaos,” it’s no wonder that Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua both power up as video game characters in a new trailer promoting their fight on March 8.

The new promo dropped on Tuesday shows Ngannou getting word that his fight with Joshua is on but then the fighters bump into each other in the streets. With a crowd frothing at the mouth for a fight, Ngannou and Joshua square off and then go to battle in a classic video game homage with the heavyweights blasting each other off the planet.

This trailer follows a similar promo released to build anticipation for Ngannou’s fight with Tyson Fury this past year. It’s the latest effort to bring attention to the growing number of fights happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the Middle Eastern country has suddenly become the host to some of the biggest matchups across boxing.

The latest promo shows the kind of monetary investment Saudi Arabia is making in the sport because the production for the trailer seemingly spares no expense.

The video helps build anticipation towards the matchup as Ngannou attempts to shock the world in just his second professional boxing match after scoring a knockdown over Fury and nearly pulling off the upset in a razor-close 10-round decision.

Despite the loss, Ngannou still ended up with a top 10 ranking in the WBC but he’s still seeking his first win in boxing and the former UFC heavyweight champion hopes that will come on March 8.

As for Joshua, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in boxing, has rattled off three wins in a row following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He’ll try to make it four in a row when he faces Ngannou in 10 round fight from Saudi Arabia.