The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press conference video will feature two of boxing’s best ahead of their April 20 showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Haney, who is 31-0, will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against Garcia, who is 24-1, in the pay-per-view matchup.

The Haney vs. Garcia press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.