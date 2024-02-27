Between the Links: PFL vs. Bellator grade, Ferreira vs. Ngannou, Royval and Ortega shine at UFC Mexico City

The PFL vs. Bellator event is in the books, and it delivered a fun card of fights, capped off by Renan Ferreira’s quick destruction of Ryan Bader. While the pay-per-view price tag was obviously too high, did the event deliver what it promised to the MMA fan base?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew give their grades for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they’ll take viewer questions throughout the show, including the fallout of UFC Mexico City, if Brandon Royval and Brian Ortega earned second cracks at UFC gold with their wins in the main and co-main, if Ferreira will end up fighting Francis Ngannou in his next fight, Johnny Eblen’s close call, a busy weekend ahead with UFC Vegas 87, Gamebred Bareknuckle, and Jake Paul’s next fight, and more.

